Whether you crave delicious coffee, milkshakes, or other continental treats, let this newly opened café be your go-to place

Picture yourself amid a lazy afternoon, savouring coffee and indulging in delectables at the backyard or courtyard of your house. It’s a scene of utter comfort, fulfilling your soul with boundless joy and contentment. Now, envisage a picturesque café dedicated to bestowing upon you that very same sense of bliss. Step into The Cour Café, where delicious cuisine, exquisite coffee, and other drinks await, promising soulful connections and unparalleled relaxation.
Upon stepping into the eatery, we were greeted by a charming interior, adorned with beautifully painted walls. A dedicated barista counter awaited our entry. Then, we discovered a true gem in the café’s backyard. Sheltered by a welcoming canopy, this serene oasis is basked in natural light, gentle breezes, and tranquil vibes. But what truly captured our attention was the lush greenery that surrounded the space, with an abundance of trees and plants creating a verdant sanctuary.
We ordered Lemon Basil Chicken featuring spicy and tangy wok tossed chicken served with sweet and sour cucumber. The combination of flavours created a vibrant taste profile, with the citrusy tang of lemon complementing the herbaceous notes of basil. Next, we had The Herb Crusted Basa, pan-seared to perfection and served on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes. After this, we tried our hands on the famous classic Butter Chicken and rice. With each savoury bite, we were transported to a realm of culinary delight, where the lusciously creamy chicken curry, cooked to perfection, blended perfectly well with rice. Truly, a gastronomic experience that will enchant even the most discerning of palates and secure its status as a beloved favourite among visitors.
They have some interesting options in beverages as well including coffees. We opted for Belgium Affogato, a tantalising delicacy crafted from the harmonious marriage of two divine ingredients: rich espresso and velvety ice cream. The sweetness of the chocolate ice cream delicately counterbalanced the robust bitterness of the espresso, resulting in a wonderful taste. We also sipped on Lotus Biscoff Frappé, a velvety blend of creamy milk, swirled with the decadence of Lotus Biscoff cookies, and crowned with a cascade of frothy whipped cream. The Blueberry Milkshake also screamed indulgence as we ended our meal on a satisfactory note.
Rs 1,000 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
