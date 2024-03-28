Whether you crave delicious coffee, milkshakes, or other continental treats, let this newly opened café be your go-to place

Picture yourself amid a lazy afternoon, savouring coffee and indulging in delectables at the backyard or courtyard of your house. It’s a scene of utter comfort, fulfilling your soul with boundless joy and contentment. Now, envisage a picturesque café dedicated to bestowing upon you that very same sense of bliss. Step into The Cour Café, where delicious cuisine, exquisite coffee, and other drinks await, promising soulful connections and unparalleled relaxation.

Upon stepping into the eatery, we were greeted by a charming interior, adorned with beautifully painted walls. A dedicated barista counter awaited our entry. Then, we discovered a true gem in the café’s backyard. Sheltered by a welcoming canopy, this serene oasis is basked in natural light, gentle breezes, and tranquil vibes. But what truly captured our attention was the lush greenery that surrounded the space, with an abundance of trees and plants creating a verdant sanctuary.