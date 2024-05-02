This newly opened restaurant in Hyderabad serves homely treats that evoke nostalgia, making it your go-to spot
Amidst Hyderabad's vibrant dining scene, there arises a longing for a tranquil refuge imbued with old-world charm. We recently visited The Canteen, a newfound gastronomic gem nestled within the Financial District. Whether seeking respite from the frenzy of daily life, fostering cherished connections with loved ones, or cultivating a sense of personal reflection, the restaurant offers a memorable experience.
After stepping in, we were enveloped in a wave of nostalgia and comfort. The earthy interiors, adorned with elegant wooden furniture, invited us to reminisce and connect. One of the walls showcased an array of brown bricks meticulously arranged, emanating a rustic charm that felt both familiar and inherently natural. Divided into distinct sections, the place offered a multifaceted dining experience tailored to suit every preference. There’s a community dining space and a private dining area. Additionally, there is also a cosy space similar to the dining setups found in typical Indian households, inviting foodies to sit down and savour their meals invoking the warmth and familiarity of home.
We embarked on a gastronomic trip with a flavourful Keema vada. A unique appetiser featuring crispy, deep-fried vadas made with minced mutton. Paneer bhurji pav was yet another impeccable pick with delicious paneer bhurji nestled between slider buns. Next, we had stuffed chicken omelette, a wholesome delicacy consisting of a flawlessly cooked golden egg omelette filled with chunks of chicken. We also savoured parotta and kaju pudina chicken, a gratifying duo that left us thoroughly content. The parotta, a flaky and layered Indian flatbread, proved to be a delight in itself, perfectly complemented by the tantalising flavours of the kaju pudina chicken. This delectable curry was infused with the refreshing essence of pudina (mint) and the richness of cashews. After this, we relished the most comforting kaara kuzhambu, a spicy vegetarian curry famous from Tamil Nadu. We teamed it with rice and ate to our heart’s content. Muddapappu pachhi pulusu, on the other hand, featuring rice, dal and flavoured tamarind water, bestowed upon us the comforting taste of home, precisely what we yearned for in this sweltering summer season.
The Canteen has an expensive menu, which transcends the confines of a singular cuisine. Here, foodies are treated to a culinary journey that spans from comforting homestyle dishes to irresistible finger foods and an array of other tantalising offerings. Do visit the place and see for yourself!
Rs 500 upwards for two.
At Financial District.