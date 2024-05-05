Hyderabad’s popular South Indian vegetarian restaurant opens a new outlet in Jubilee Hills

Exploring the vibrant culinary treasure of South India is a delightful experience, where every dish tells a story of rich heritage. In Hyderabad, family restaurants have become cherished spots for those seeking both nourishment and connection, fostering special moments with loved ones over delectable fare. In a delightful move, the city’s beloved vegetarian restaurant Ishtaa, has opened a new outlet in the picturesque Jubilee Hills.

Stepping into the restaurant, we were immediately surrounded by a sense of tradition. The grandeur of the space was evident from the very threshold, with a magnificent wooden - carved square design door adorned with intricate brass work, exuding nostalgic echoes of a bygone era. Thereafter, we were greeted by the subtle hues adorning the walls, bathed in the gentle glow of warm lights, offering a comforting embrace. The eclectic array of seating options further enhanced the ambience, from chairs adorned with traditional cane work to plush sofas exuding an air of relaxed elegance. The spirit of tradition reverberated throughout, with woodencarved pillars reminiscent of those found in ancient Indian temples, instilling a sense of reverence and awe. Not to be missed was the iconic Kathakali mask wall hanging, a hallmark of Ishtaa’s brand identity, serving as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural elements woven into every corner of the restaurant.