Hyderabad’s popular South Indian vegetarian restaurant opens a new outlet in Jubilee Hills

Exploring the vibrant culinary treasure of South India is a delightful experience, where every dish tells a story of rich heritage. In Hyderabad, family restaurants have become cherished spots for those seeking both nourishment and connection, fostering special moments with loved ones over delectable fare. In a delightful move, the city’s beloved vegetarian restaurant Ishtaa, has opened a new outlet in the picturesque Jubilee Hills.
Stepping into the restaurant, we were immediately surrounded by a sense of tradition. The grandeur of the space was evident from the very threshold, with a magnificent wooden - carved square design door adorned with intricate brass work, exuding nostalgic echoes of a bygone era. Thereafter, we were greeted by the subtle hues adorning the walls, bathed in the gentle glow of warm lights, offering a comforting embrace. The eclectic array of seating options further enhanced the ambience, from chairs adorned with traditional cane work to plush sofas exuding an air of relaxed elegance. The spirit of tradition reverberated throughout, with woodencarved pillars reminiscent of those found in ancient Indian temples, instilling a sense of reverence and awe. Not to be missed was the iconic Kathakali mask wall hanging, a hallmark of Ishtaa’s brand identity, serving as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural elements woven into every corner of the restaurant.
We ordered Munakkaya karivepaku soup, a wholesome concoction infused with the essence of drumsticks and curry leaves. Our taste buds were then treated to an extraordinary revelation with Idli 65, a delectable fusion of South Indian delicacy and Indo-Chinese flair. Delightfully crispy idli pieces were tossed in flavourful sauces, reminiscent of the beloved Paneer 65, creating a fusion of flavours that lingered in our memories. We also tried the Nellore gare, showing perfectly deep-fried vadas served with Roti pachadi, a cherished Telugu delicacy. Our culinary voyage reached new heights with the Paneer sizzler, a symphony of flavours served on a sizzling palette, adorned with fragrant fried rice, sautéed vegetables, and crispy French fries, accompanied by succulent paneer drenched in savoury sauces. MLA pesarattu was yet another treat that left us satisfied. It had a crispy dosa, crafted from green gram or moong dal, expertly paired with some upma.
From the main course, we savoured Kaju paneer masala featuring succulent paneer cubes enveloped in a luscious gravy enriched with cashew nuts. Paired with fluffy naan bread, it tasted well. We also had stuffed capsicum masala creating a wholesome and flavoursome dish that went well with rotis. We then delved into Thotakura liver biryani, a vegetarian interpretation of the classic biryani, bursting with surprising ingredients and leaving us yearning for more.
Concluding our wholesome meal on a sweet note, we indulged in the season’s favourite — mango delight, skillfully crafted with luscious mango chunks and creamy milk. For those residing in the vicinity of Jubilee Hills and neighbouring areas, we recommend visiting Ishtaa for a humble yet delightful dining experience.
Rs 600 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
