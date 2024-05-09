Head to this celebrated Chinese restaurant’s latest food festival for some Sichuan delicacies

A sense of vibrancy enveloped us as we stepped into the incredibly beautiful Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur this week. Done up in a bright shade of red with accents inspired by Chinese culture, the restaurant spoke of opulence in every direction.
We started our Sichuan Sojourn with a hearty bowl of sichuan chicken soup with leafy greens and celery. The chilli bean based broth was hearty yet light. For appetisers, we tried the chonqing chicken with peppers that had a zing we couldn’t resist, with a satisfying crunch to every bite. The silken tofu powdered chilli came with soft melt-in-your mouth steamed tofu topped with a delicious cumin spiced seasoning.
A round of palate cleansers featuring mushroom, eggplant, radish and carrot tossed in a variety of seasonings was brought in prior to our main course.
While we admired the stunning city views, the main course featuring a host of vegetarian and meat based options arrived. We started with yellow cucumber and water chestnut in tangy chilli sauce that re-ignited our palates, this time with a tangy twist.
Spongy chicken meatballs with green peppercorn arrived next, and piqued our curiosity owing to the meatballs that were supremely soft and juicy. Tossed in a delicious light green peppercorn sauce, the flavoursome dish is a must-try from the mains.
Next, we tried the crackling rice w i t h p r aw n a n d chicken. Made of dried and fried short grain rice, the crackling rice had a crunch to it, which the delicious gravies made soft within a couple of minutes, reinstating its softness. “We have featured traditional Sichuan delicacies typically found in the interiors of China, using their cooking techniques and ingredients to create an authentic experience,” says Arvind Pengalil, head chef at Yi Jing. We bid adieu to the vibrant space with the signature yuzu mascarpone cheesecake served alongside an invigorating sorbet that calmed down our fired up palates in seconds.
Rs 3,000++ for two. At Madhapur.
The food festival will go on till May 20.