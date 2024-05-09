Head to this celebrated Chinese restaurant’s latest food festival for some Sichuan delicacies

A sense of vibrancy enveloped us as we stepped into the incredibly beautiful Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur this week. Done up in a bright shade of red with accents inspired by Chinese culture, the restaurant spoke of opulence in every direction.

We started our Sichuan Sojourn with a hearty bowl of sichuan chicken soup with leafy greens and celery. The chilli bean based broth was hearty yet light. For appetisers, we tried the chonqing chicken with peppers that had a zing we couldn’t resist, with a satisfying crunch to every bite. The silken tofu powdered chilli came with soft melt-in-your mouth steamed tofu topped with a delicious cumin spiced seasoning.

A round of palate cleansers featuring mushroom, eggplant, radish and carrot tossed in a variety of seasonings was brought in prior to our main course.