Discover Hyderabad’s newest culinary gem, offering diverse cuisines, paired with refreshing drinks, all within a beautiful ambience

In the midst of a hectic lifestyle, it’s important to pause, reflect, and enjoy the present. Taking out some time for loved ones isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Enter Forefathers, a newly opened restaurant inviting people to relish exquisite fare and drinks. It aims at evoking a sense of nostalgia for simpler times, where the pleasures of life were savoured among cherished companions.
They strive to prepare recipes with a slow-paced passion reminiscent of ancestral traditions. Additionally, the establishment endeavours to offer artisanal cocktails, encouraging people to relish them as leisurely as our ancestors enjoyed life itself.
Through its culinary offerings and ambience, Forefathers seeks to honour and preserve the cultural heritage that once united communities, seamlessly blending the past with the present for an unforgettable dining experience.
Upon entering, we were immediately enveloped by the palpable buzz that had captivated the town. Nestled within a resplendent space, adorned with opulent sofas and elegant high chairs, the ambience exuded an ineffable charm.
Crafted from terracotta, the architecture invoked a sense of rustic allure, resonating with an antiquated elegance. The enchanting al fresco dining area, featuring ample greenery, is bathed in abundant sunlight, inviting visitors to revel in its warmth.
Augmenting this aesthetic were the intricate cubical lamps and attractive wall paintings, imbuing the space with an air of sophistication and artistic finesse.
We began our gastronomic tour with the delectable Andhra chilli chicken bombas, crispy chicken balls burst forth with an explosion of flavours. Following suit, the crispy Thai lotus root presented slices of lotus root artfully tossed in a sweet chilli sauce, accented by the freshness of chilli, harmonising the taste and texture alike.
For street food lovers, the ribbon pakora chaat is a must-try. It came with a comforting fusion of tempered watana, luscious yogurt, and crispy fried peanuts clubbed with an array of chutneys.
Further, we ordered a wholesome exotica veg loaded pizza, a hearty offering adorned with a variety of toppings including broccoli, zucchini, and baby corn. Indeed. it proved to be an irresistible temptation.
Another one, fettuchino classic aglio e olio crafted with homemade flat ribbon pasta, delicately dressed in classic olive oil and other quintessential ingredients, was an undeniable highlight. For some unforgettable desi indulgence, we gorged on bhuna gosht featuring mutton cooked with an array of spices teaming it with mirchi pyaz ka paratha. Well, the combo didn’t disappoint.
From their dessert section, Ff cake featuring layers of dark sponge with hazelnut chocolate in the centre, served with vanilla ice cream was too good to miss. The apricot delight drizzled with malai whip was quite impressive. Having said that, it’s imperative not to overlook the exquisite beverages that serve as perfect accompaniments for an unforgettable dining experience.
Rs 3,000 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
