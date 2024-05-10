Mother's Day 2024: Plan a day out with your mother at these star hotels in Hyderabad

Mothers hold a special place in our hearts, their tireless efforts deserving our recognition and appreciation. It’s essential to shower them with care and affection as much as they shower us with love. Mother’s Day provides a perfect opportunity to express boundless love and gratitude through thoughtful gestures. Consider treating your mother to a delightful meal or a lavish brunch at one of the city’s esteemed star hotels, an experience that you and your mom will treasure forever.
A memorable grub
Expand your Mother’s Day celebrations beyond just dining with Encounters — Taj Krishna’s exclusive event, promising a delightful fusion of delicious cuisine and entertaining activities. Indulge in a memorable dining experience accompanied by fun games, engaging activities, and surprise gifts curated especially for moms. Live counters featuring chaat, comforting appam stew, nostalgic maggi, and more await your exploration. From the main course, savour exquisite delicacies such as shepherd’s pie, gnocchi pasta, butter chicken, hari mirch ka gosht, Hyderabadi mutton biryani, kadai paneer, and kadhi pakoda. Make this day truly special by treating your mother and indulging her to her heart’s content!
Rs 4,000 for two. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Banjara Hills.
Savour the diversity
Embark on a culinary odyssey of unparalleled indulgence as The Park invites guests to immerse themselves in an exquisite array of tantalising delicacies. Their lavish brunch promises dishes from diverse cuisines, all under one roof. From crafting your own salad to savouring enticing starters like malai broccoli and macchi Amritsari, the culinary journey unfolds with a myriad delights. Explore Indian regional favourites such as laal maas, khatta aloo, and gutti vankaya kura alongside Pan Asian treasures like sushi. Be sure not to overlook the barbecue station, offering an abundance of treats. Concluding the feast on a sweet note, indulge in a selection of delectable desi sweets along with your mother.
Rs 4,000 upwards per head. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Somajiguda.
Italian indulgence
For the discerning mother with an adventurous palate, Tre-Forni Bar & Restaurant — Park Hyatt presents the perfect destination. Renowned for Italian cuisine, the establishment is hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch. Delight in a diverse array of flavours, from savoury delights to irresistible desserts, promising to captivate every taste bud. Beyond mere culinary indulgence, this occasion offers a heartfelt opportunity to forge enduring memories with your mother. Among the standout dishes featured on the spread are gnocchi alla sorrentina, paccheri alla norma, and cacciucco alla livornese. Embrace this opportunity to celebrate your mother’s culinary curiosity and create cherished moments together.
Rs 5,500 ++ per head. At Banjara Hills.
Charm & cuisine
Get ready to embark on a gastronomic journey reminiscent of Old Delhi’s vibrant streets as Hotel Radisson prepares to host a special Mother’s Day brunch. You will get a chance to binge on North Indian delights such as kareems mutton biryani, Kabuli biryani, chicken korma, dal makhani, rajma masala, and kadi pakoda, among others. Additionally, South Indian delicacies will also grace the menu, offering a diverse range of flavours to satisfy every palate. Concluding the feast on a sweet note, treat your mom to traditional desserts like moong dal halwa, sheer khurma, gulab jamun and other treats. Prepare to be immersed in a culinary experience that celebrates the flavours and traditions of North India.
Rs 3,500 per head. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At HITEC city.