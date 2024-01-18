After two successful launches in Bengaluru, Bira Taproom has launched its latest outlet in the country capital, also the second in the NCR region. Spread across an impressive 3,700 square feet, the Taproom boasts the city’s largest beer wall, displaying a selection of 16 beers on tap.

As a bonus, every Thursday, there is a new beer to read the ‘taproom’ in a quest to get to know their audience better, and bring forth beers that align with their preferences. A well-curated cocktail menu by sommelier Magandeep Singh adds to the allure of this epicurean haven. All of these are paired with a thoughtfully curated food menu by renowned Chef Vicky Ratnani, offering a delightful array of global cuisine for culinary enthusiasts to indulge in. While chicken wings may be the ultimate beer snack to be paired with the selection on the tap, the mutton chapli burger comes a close second to the wings. The exclusive selection of cocktails, from the house shandy to the high tea punch, is a fusion of innovative creations promising a heightened drinking experience, further elevated by the pepper balsamic chicken tikka that can be paired with them. Magandeep’s expertise and creativity shine through each concoction, even in the classics like negroni and whiskey sour. Team them up with the condensed mushroom kulchas and spinach cheese samosa that are bound to floor even meat eaters; each dish is Vicky ’s artful creation, meticulously paired to complement the diverse beers and cocktails, resulting in a culinary experience that tantalises the taste buds, just as the beverages add a touch of uniqueness to them.

Interiors of Bira Taproom

Designed to accommodate up to 300 patrons during peak nights, the Taproom is a testament to industrial chic. The raw, utilitarian vibe is achieved through exposed brick, concrete, metallic accents, and industrial pipes, creating an environment that exudes character. Distressed wood elements infuse warmth, while rustic fixtures further emphasise the industrial theme. The cosy ambience is enhanced by neutral tones, bold flooring hues and plush leather sofas, providing a welcoming retreat for guests. Strategically placed potted plants and hanging vines soften the industrial setting, introducing an element of freshness to the space. The venue boasts a spacious performance stage equipped with one of the largest LED walls, setting the stage for a diverse array of events. From homegrown artist performances and brewer-led sessions to live music, pub quizzes, and immersive beer workshops showcasing local brands and curators, the Taproom is the newest dynamic hub for entertainment and cultural experiences.

The capital also recently saw the launch of Don Julio, the world’s favourite luxury tequila brand. While tequila may be synonymous with shots, there are some special ones that go way beyond the lime-and-salt routine. From margaritas to the good old fashioned, the lean drink opens a brand new door to the world of cocktails that go fabulously well with all things Mexican from guacamole tartlets to lamb tacos and tostadas, finished off with the quintessential churros. Founded in 1942 by Don Julio González-Frausto Estrada when he started his first tequila distillery La Primavera in the Jaliscan Highlands of Mexico with its extreme climate and rich volcanic soil, Don Julio is known for crafting unforgettable experiences. The treasured brand marks 81 successful years, and its celebratory spirit reigns supreme when curating sensational evenings. Since it is considered to be one of the top-tier tequila brands globally, this iconic launch is here to revolutionise India’s luxury landscape, and for Don Julio to be a symbol of Mexican excellence in this part of the world.

