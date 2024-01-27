From Sarson Ka Saag to Anjeer Kofta, President Murmu treats Emmanuel Macron to Indian delicacies at banquet dinner

Indian President Droupadi Murmu recently hosted a splendid banquet dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, offering him a delightful odyssey through the diverse flavours of Indian cuisine. The extravagant menu featured a tantalising array of dishes, exemplifying the rich tapestry of Indian culinary traditions, from the iconic Sarson Ka Saag to the aromatic Kesar Badam Shorba, the refreshing Pudina Raita to the artful Gajar Nazakat.

The banquet served as a grand gesture to commemorate the warm friendship and cultural exchange between India and France, particularly in light of President Macron’s role as this year’s chief guest at the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

Also read: Savour South Indian delicacies at this restaurant named after a hill station

The soirée commenced with President Murmu extending a gracious welcome to President Macron, expressing gratitude for his visit to India. The spread showcased an extensive variety of traditional Indian dishes, including the soul-warming Kesar Badam Shorba, Sarson Ka Saag paired with Makke Ki Roti, Jeera Aloo, and the refreshing Pudina Raita.

The culinary journey continued with mouth-watering offerings like Chhena Paturi, Achari Aloo aur Khumb, Anjeer Kofta, Bagan-e-Subz, Dal Dera, and Subz Pulao, each dish a testament to the rich and diverse Indian gastronomic heritage. Dessert was a symphony of sweet delights, featuring Gajar Nazakat, Phirni Mille Feuille, Carved fresh fruits, and Kashwa/Coffee.

The distinguished gathering included Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, among other dignitaries.

Also read: Here are five restaurants across the city that are celebrating the 75th Republic Day with tri-colour feasts

In her address, President Murmu underscored the robust partnership between India and France, emphasising their collaborative efforts across various sectors, spanning from handicrafts to space exploration. She highlighted the nations’ shared commitment to shaping a future that holds significance for their people, particularly the youth.

President Murmu emphasised the pivotal role of education, research, and innovation in empowering the youth and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow. Moreover, she stressed the joint commitment of India and France toward sustainable development, including a focus on environmental conservation.