Skyline views make this boho cafe the perfect spot for mid-arvo coffee catchups

It is a space where soft light filters in through high ceilings, pastel tones calm your senses, and city noise feels miles away. Welcome to Kulture Specialty Coffee and Bistro, a boho-chic café tucked away on Park Street. With panoramic views of the Victoria Memorial and Kolkata’s bridges, we found it to be the perfect setting for our coffee-fuelled escapade.
Kulture is inspired by the idea of building a community space, not just a café. One wall is set aside for a rotating display of local art, which customers can admire or purchase. It is meant to add a touch of creativity and warmth. And if you’re lucky, you might score a spot in the cozy corner stocked with board games, books, and soft toys. It is a spot made for lounging and slow conversations.
We began our afternoon here with the Vanilla blue mocha, a strikingly aesthetic drink that balances bold coffee notes without being overly sweet. It's smooth, mellow, and perfect for sipping as you take in the views.
For those looking to skip the alcohol but not the sophistication, their zero-proof cocktails are your best bet! We tried The dark, woody and bold, a clever fusion of bourbon whiskey essence and coffee. Think of it as an alternative to Espresso martini.
Moving to the food, we started with the New York poached egg, and were instantly hooked. The creamy hollandaise, fluffy brioche, and crisp textures made it a standout. The Orange rosemary fish was another favourite. It was creamy, flavourful, and delicately spiced.
We also tried the Tuna nicoise pizza. While it's perfect for tuna lovers, the fish flavour can be a bit overpowering.
The Grilled stuffed chicken with spinach sauce was good, though it was not particularly memorable.
But the Tortellini in red sauce made up for it with its rich, tangy flavour. The only miss was the pasta in pesto sauce (veg), which lacked punch.
For dessert-like drinks, we tested the Pittaya figg (red), but the texture felt too clumpy with fruit chunks. However, the overall balance of light, flavourful meals and rich caffeine creations gives Kulture its unique edge.
If you're searching for a soulful, slow-living kind of café that pairs ambiance with thoughtful menu options, Kulture ticks all the boxes.
Opening hours: 9:00 AM – 10 PM daily
Price for two: ₹800
Location: Chowringhee Mansion, 30, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street area, Kolkata
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.