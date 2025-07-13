Skyline views make this boho cafe the perfect spot for mid-arvo coffee catchups

It is a space where soft light filters in through high ceilings, pastel tones calm your senses, and city noise feels miles away. Welcome to Kulture Specialty Coffee and Bistro, a boho-chic café tucked away on Park Street. With panoramic views of the Victoria Memorial and Kolkata’s bridges, we found it to be the perfect setting for our coffee-fuelled escapade.

Boho views & brewed bliss in Kolkata

Kulture is inspired by the idea of building a community space, not just a café. One wall is set aside for a rotating display of local art, which customers can admire or purchase. It is meant to add a touch of creativity and warmth. And if you’re lucky, you might score a spot in the cozy corner stocked with board games, books, and soft toys. It is a spot made for lounging and slow conversations.

We began our afternoon here with the Vanilla blue mocha, a strikingly aesthetic drink that balances bold coffee notes without being overly sweet. It's smooth, mellow, and perfect for sipping as you take in the views.