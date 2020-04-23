Missing those delicious cocktails from your favourite neighbourhood pub? Here are some easy and fun recipes you can try at home...

WOODFORD RESERVE MULE

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Dry ginger ale

METHOD

Fill a mug with ice.

Add Woodford Reserve.

Top with ginger ale.

Garnish with a lemon wedge





WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON PUNCH

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve® Bourbon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

Lemon Twist



METHOD

Add whiskey and pomegranate juice in the glass and whisk.

Then add crushed ice and top up with lemonade.

Garnish with a lemon peel

THE JACK COLLINS

INGREDIENTS

1 Part Jack Daniel's® Old No. 7

1 tbsp Powdered Sugar

Soda Water

Lemon Wheel



METHOD

Combine one spoonful of powdered sugar, a half lemon squeeze, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and ice.

Whisk it well.

Shake and strain over ice in a tall glass.

Top with soda water and garnish with a lemon wheel.





WOODFORD RESERVE SOUR

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Woodford Reserve

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Honey Syrup

Ginger

Lemon Peel

METHOD

Mix honey and warm water in 1:1 proportion.

Add whiskey, lime juice, and honey water in an old fashioned glass without ice and stir

Add 4 cubes of ice and stir again and then add 4 more cubes of ice and stir it nicely once again. Take a slice of fresh ginger, rub the slice on the rim of the glass and drop into the cocktail

Garnish with lemon peel







JACK HONEY SMASH

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

6 mint Leaves

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Sugar Syrup

Crushed Ice

1 Mint Sprig

METHOD

Fill ½ a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients (apart from crushed ice and mint sprig) and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds.

Fill ⅔ of a highball glass with crushed ice.

Strain the liquid into the glass and garnish with a mint sprig



