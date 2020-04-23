Easy whiskey cocktails you can whip up at home
Missing those delicious cocktails from your favourite neighbourhood pub? Here are some easy and fun recipes you can try at home...
WOODFORD RESERVE MULE
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Dry ginger ale
METHOD
Fill a mug with ice.
Add Woodford Reserve.
Top with ginger ale.
Garnish with a lemon wedge
WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON PUNCH
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Woodford Reserve® Bourbon
2 oz Lemonade
1 oz Pomegranate Juice
Lemon Twist
METHOD
Add whiskey and pomegranate juice in the glass and whisk.
Then add crushed ice and top up with lemonade.
Garnish with a lemon peel
THE JACK COLLINS
INGREDIENTS
1 Part Jack Daniel's® Old No. 7
1 tbsp Powdered Sugar
Soda Water
Lemon Wheel
METHOD
Combine one spoonful of powdered sugar, a half lemon squeeze, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and ice.
Whisk it well.
Shake and strain over ice in a tall glass.
Top with soda water and garnish with a lemon wheel.
WOODFORD RESERVE SOUR
INGREDIENTS
2 oz Woodford Reserve
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.75 oz Honey Syrup
Ginger
Lemon Peel
METHOD
Mix honey and warm water in 1:1 proportion.
Add whiskey, lime juice, and honey water in an old fashioned glass without ice and stir
Add 4 cubes of ice and stir again and then add 4 more cubes of ice and stir it nicely once again. Take a slice of fresh ginger, rub the slice on the rim of the glass and drop into the cocktail
Garnish with lemon peel
JACK HONEY SMASH
INGREDIENTS
2 oz Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
6 mint Leaves
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Sugar Syrup
Crushed Ice
1 Mint Sprig
METHOD
Fill ½ a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
Add all ingredients (apart from crushed ice and mint sprig) and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds.
Fill ⅔ of a highball glass with crushed ice.
Strain the liquid into the glass and garnish with a mint sprig