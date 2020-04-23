The latest to join the list of hotels offering home delivery services from their restaurants is the Hilton Group. Six properties across the country have been roped in to offer this service - Conrad Bengaluru, Conrad Pune, Hilton Garden Inn Gurgaon, Hilton Chennai, DoubleTree Ahmedabad, and Hilton Mumbai. They plan to add 9 to 10 more properties to this list across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai and Trivandrum.



“We have been receiving frequent calls from our regular customers who are currently unable to visit their favorite F&B outlets at Hilton hotels, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After careful deliberation and taking into account feedback from our customers, we are pleased to launch our food delivery service featuring Hilton’s signature dishes. In addition to offering these signature dishes from our most popular F&B outlets via Zomato and Swiggy; we will also be offering a curated delivery service for private parties and gatherings, bringing the Hilton Experience to their homes. Deliveries under this service will be done by our own staff using Hilton owned vehicles. Between both these services, we will be able to cater to our regular F&B guests, while also allowing many other customers to try signature Hilton dishes at home, at special delivery prices,” said Prashant Kulkarni, Food & Beverage Director, Hilton India.

