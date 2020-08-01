For the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Starbucks has unveiled a new range of gifting options. #GiftAStarbucks features customisable treats that include beverages, chocolates and Starbucks merchandise. Customers can personalise and take their pick from the Starbucks closest to them or have the gift home-delivered through the coffee chain’s delivery partners.

Options include the Signature Chocolate Box (a limited edition box that comes with eight pieces of chocolate in flavours such as Red Fruit, Sea Salt Caramel, Almond & Pistachio), freshly brewed one-litre beverages (choices are Green Tea Latte, Ice Shaken Hibiscus and Lemonade, Cold Brew, Vietnamese Cold Brew, Vanilla Latte, Signature Hot Chocolate and Vegan Cold Brew), signature beverages (such as Java Chip Frappuccino, Dark Caramel Latte and S’mores Latte) and merchandise (from the India Country mug to hot reusable cups and the iconic Siren mug).

Rs.200 upwards.

