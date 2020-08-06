The pandemic and lockdown may have put a damper on most Bengalureans' favourite activity - enjoying a craft beer in our favourite brewery. But our breweries are not one to sit back! Most of the city's breweries are offering beer takeaways in growlers. Since it is International Beer Day on August 7, we at Indulge decided to pen down our guide to the best craft beer takeaways available in Benglauru:



Arbor Brewing Company

Of course, we have to start with Arbor. One of our personal favourites, this brewery is offering takeaway options such as Bangalore Bliss, a Hefeweizen, Watermelon Kettle Sour, Beach Party Double IPA and Michael Faricy Stout.

At Magrath Road. Details: 80501 44477. arborbrewing.in



Arbor Brewing Co. beers

Toit

This iconic brewery in Indiranagar is of course a must-visit. From their menu, don't miss the Mango ale - The Aam Aadmi Ale and the Benga-lager-U.

At Indiranagar. Details: 09019713388

The Biere Club

Located on the corner of Lavelle road, this was one of the first breweries in town. Our recommendations are their Coorg Coffee Stout, Bangalore Red Ale and the Summer Breeze.

At Lavelle Road. Details: 9986769776

Windmills Craft Works

While a visit to this brewery can be a bit of a drive since it's in Whitefield, their brews make it worth it. Pick up their Porter, citrusy IPA, and amber and cloudy Weizenbock.

At Whitefield. Details: 8880233322



Biergarten

With a caramelised Red Ale, German-style Pilsner, and summery Hefeweizen, this charming and cosy brewery in Koramangala has you covered. Pick them up at the brewery.

At Koramangala. Details: 08047096232



The beers at Biergarten



Geist

While not strictly a city-based brew pub, Geist is also offering their brewed beers for takeaways at select restaurants such as The Permit Room, The Reservoire and Karnataka Golf Association. Choose from wheat beers, ales and dunkels.

Details: 8861944469, Geist.in

The Bier Library

Located in the heart of Koramangala this expansive brewery has signature craft beer options. Pick up a Blonde Ale, Stout, IPA and more.

At Koramangala. Details: 08040901800



Aurum Brew Works

Choose from options such as Belgian Wit, IPA and Blegian Strong Dark Ale, but also some experimental options such as Guava Chilly Goose and Raspberry Sour at this brewery.

At Sarjapur Road. Details: 08068233131

Byg Brewski

This brewery is a bit of a drive, but now that there's no traffic to beat, you can head there easily. Choose form their artisan oak barrel Byg Vintage or the clean Byg Larger and more.

At Hennur. Details: 08046809796

Big Pitcher

This venue is on our radar because we simply love the Jackfruit beer at this venue. But also try their Stout and American Pale Ale, Hop Witch.

At Sarjapur and Old Airport Road. Details: 08045530000

XOOX Brewmill

This chic brewery in Koramangala is offering a special Mango Cider for International Beer Day. Apart from that, you can also pick up Apple Cider, White IPA, Smoked Amper Ale and a Japanese Dry Blonde Ale.

At Koramangala. Details: 08296008571

Disclaimer: All these beers are subject to availability based on how long stocks last. Check with the individual breweries



