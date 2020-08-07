Most people in the city are still apprehensive about stepping out for a meal, despite the lifting of lockdown measures. However, Mynt at Taj West End has re-introduced its Sunday brunch to give its patrons something to look forward to. Having adopted a range of stringent safety measures such as thermal screening of all employees and guests, intensive hospital-level sanitisation, contactless processes and social distancing measures, the restaurant is ready to welcome guests.

The al-fresco set up is certainly ideal for this time of year. The pre-set brunch will be accompanied with unlimited mocktails and guests can tuck into dishes such as Crab Stick and Avocado Roll, Cajun-spiced Prawns, Water Chestnut and Jalapeño Bouche, Barbeque Roast Leg of Pork, Mushroom Lasagna, Berber Tagine, Vanilla Bean Caramel Custard and Dark chocolate Mousse in Tuile.

Rs.1,750 upwards. Sundays, 12.30 pm - 3.30 pm. At Race Course Road

