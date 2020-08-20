The weekend is almost here! While most of us are not too keen on stepping out for a meal, now is a great time to experiment and try something new from the comfort of your home. We give you our recommendations of home-chefs in Bengaluru to order from this weekend.

The Cantonment Cookhouse

Choose from their pre-marinated steaks, biryani and curries for a decadent meal. Options include Fillet Mignon Steak (with their signature rosemary marinade), rib-eye steak (basil and parsley marinade), Kutchi Memon-style Mutton Biryani, Mutton Chops. There are also vegetarian options such as Vegetable Biryani and Vegetable Korma. Rs.150 upwards. Details: @thecantonmentcookhouse on Instagram

Malgudi Mylari Mane

Originally a restaurant serving authentic Karnataka-style food on the Mangalore Highway, they now offer home deliveries of delicious country-style dishes. While the menu changes every week, it typically features delicacies such as Nati Koli Pulav, Nati Koli Saaru, and Idli & Mutton Paya. Details: @malgudimylari on Instagram

Kashmira

Kashmira, who is also a professional make-up artist, serves up a traditional Maharashtrian vegetarian lunch for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22. The menu will have dishes like Misal Pav, Sabudana Khichdi, Katachi Amti, Kurdai and Puran Poli. Details: conosh.com

