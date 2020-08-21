The need to keep the weekends interesting is strong, now more than ever. With that in mind, here are two whisky cocktail recipes you can try out this weekend...



GLENFIDDICH BOULEVARDIER

Ingredients:

45 ml Glenfiddich 12 YO

20 ml Campari

20 ml sweet vermouth

Garnish: orange peel

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

Glassware: Rock glass



ROB ROY

Ingredients:

Glenfiddich 12-year-old 50 ml

Sweet vermouth- 20 ml

Angostura Bitters or orange bitters - 2-3 dashes

Garnish: Maraschino cherry or lemon twist

Method: Add ingredients in a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass, garnish with maraschino cherry or lemon twist.

Drinkware: Cocktail glass or martini glass