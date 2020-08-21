Two whisky cocktails to try out this weekend
The need to keep the weekends interesting is strong, now more than ever. With that in mind, here are two whisky cocktail recipes you can try out this weekend...
GLENFIDDICH BOULEVARDIER
Ingredients:
45 ml Glenfiddich 12 YO
20 ml Campari
20 ml sweet vermouth
Garnish: orange peel
Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange peel.
Glassware: Rock glass
ROB ROY
Ingredients:
Glenfiddich 12-year-old 50 ml
Sweet vermouth- 20 ml
Angostura Bitters or orange bitters - 2-3 dashes
Garnish: Maraschino cherry or lemon twist
Method: Add ingredients in a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass, garnish with maraschino cherry or lemon twist.
Drinkware: Cocktail glass or martini glass