Conosh

If you’re looking for an authentic homecooked sadhya, order from Divya Vinod who has tied up with Conosh, a platform for home chefs. The elaborate spread includes Sambhar, Kootucurry, Pachadi, Naranga Achar, Erisheri, Varutha Upperi, Sarkara Upperi and a lot more. Round things off with the fragrant and indulgent Paal Payasam. Rs 529. August 30 (orders are to be placed before 8 pm on August 29)

Masala Klub

Sign up for an extravagant sadhya from Masala Klub at The Taj West End. Order from their in-house app, Qmin, and tuck into classic dishes such as Inji Pulli, Pineapple Pachadi, Kakirika Kichdi, Payar Mezhukupara, Ulli Theeyal and Olan. The dessert menu includes Ada Pradhaman and Paal Payasam. Rs 1,800++. August 30 and 31

Lush

Treat yourself and your family to a lavish spread at Lush - Renaissance Race Course Hotel. The set menu includes options like the spicy Kaalan, the subtlely-flavoured Olan, tangy Puli Inji Curry and different types of Payasam. This is a special dine-in promotion for three days. Rs 799++. August 29-31



Yumm... Keralam

Yumm... Keralam is encouraging people to celebrate at home with their take-away sadhya. This restaurant offers 23 items as part of their Onayumm promotion. Their menu features dishes like Olan, Avial, Koottu Kaalan, Pacha Moru, Kichadi, Pachadi, Pappadam, Parippu and Pazham. Rs 390. August 31



No 10 Fort Cochin

This is one of the most dependable Onam spreads in the city. No 10 Fort Cochin’s sadhya includes delectable dishes such as Paripp Curry, Avial, Moru Curry, Pachadi, Koottukari, and desserts like Ada, Semiya and Paripp Payasam. Rs 649++ upwards. Available for dine-in and take away. August 29-31



Karavalli

The Gateway Hotel’s coastal restaurant is often considered the benchmark for Konkan and Kerala cuisine. Their festive spread comprises more than 20 traditional dishes such as Kaalan, Olan, Thoran, Avial, Payasam and more, all made by celebrated chef Naren Thimmaiah and his team. Rs 1,695 ++. Available for dine-in and takeaway. August 29-31



Salt Mango Tree

With 23 classic dishes, this muchloved restaurant is pulling out all the stops for the festival. Sambhar, Thoran, Avial, Kaalan, Erisheri and more will be served with the moreish red rice. End your meal with two types of Payasam. Rs 699 ++ upwards. Available for dine-in and takeaway. August 28 - 31



Maria Taste Circle

Tucked away in Marathahalli, this cosy little restaurant is known for its no-fuss traditional fare and their Onam sadhya is the same. Their spread features dishes such as Avial, Erissery, Pulissery, Pachadi, Olan and Thoran. You can also order portions of their desserts — Palada Pradhaman and Parippu Pradhaman — by the litre. `349 ++ upwards . Available for dine-in and takeaway. August 31



The Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

The luxury hotel is all geared up for the harvest festival of Kerala — Onam. A festive spread will be served on a banana leaf and will have traditional dishes such as Sambhar, Pachadis, Avial and Thoran. End your meal on a sweet note with the coconut milk and jaggery delicacy Ada Pradaman. Rs 1,500++ upwards. August 29 - 31