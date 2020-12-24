It has been a strange year for everyone, but now it is time to bid goodbye to it. Hotels in Bengaluru are pulling out all the stops to make it a New Year's Eve like none other, so that guests can have fun, but also stay safe. The Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has many festivities lined up for the occasion. Their global cuisine restaurant CUR8 has a celebratory spread featuring live counters serving Indian and European delights, pan-Asian delicacies and sweet treats. Starting at 6 pm, guests can indulge in the spread that has something for everyone. The Year-End Extravaganza buffet is priced at INR 3,780 upwards.



The Asian restaurant Far & East is offering a specially curated menu features delicacies from the Orient. Titled Oriental Medley, the menu has classics from the region. The dinner that begins at 6 pm, is priced at INR 4.130 upwards.



You can also enjoy a more fun night out at Copitas, the bar on the 21st floor that offers hand-crafted cocktails, as they host their Sky-High Countdown event. And to make it more special you can even enjoy a staycation at the hotel that includes a dinner at CUR8 and a night in one of their rooms and a breakfast the next morning. The Staycation is priced at INR 12,500 upwards.

If you are worried about safety, the hotel has a Lead With Care initiative, an enhanced global health and safety program which is being implemented at properties worldwide. And it ensures that you and your family will be safe.

