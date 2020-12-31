

SPICED HONEY BOURBON OLD FASHIONED

This recipe by Half Baked Harvest is like a warm hug on a cold winter night.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup honey

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus more for serving

2 cinnamon sticks (or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon)

1 tablespoon cardamom pods (or 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom)

1 inch fresh ginger, sliced

zest of 1 orange

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 ounces (1 cup) bourbon

4 ounce (1/2 cup) lemon juice

4 ounce (1/2 cup clementine or orange juice

3-4 dashes orange bitters

3-4 ounces (1/4 - 1/2 cup) spiced honey syrup

1 blood orange or regular orange, sliced or regular orange, sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

1. For the spiced honey syrup, in a medium pot, bring 1/2 cup water, the honey, rosemary, cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger to a boil over high heat. Boil 2-3 minutes, then remove from the heat. Stir in the orange zest and vanilla. Let cool. Remove the rosemary, cinnamon, cardamom pods, and ginger.

This syrup makes enough for about 6 drinks.

2. In a punch bowl, combine the honey syrup, the bourbon, lemon juice, orange juice, and orange bitters. Stir to combine, chill until ready to serve. Serve over ice. Garnish with an orange slice and rosemary, if desired.

HOT CIDER WITH APPLE BRANDY AND SPICES

This aromatic drink is both delicious and soothing. Replace packaged apple juice with fresh homemade apple juice to make it a little healthy.

INGREDIENTS

8 cups apple cider, or apple juice

4 whole cloves

4 whole star anise

4 whole cardamom seeds

4 cinnamon sticks

1 cup or brandy

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine cider or juice, cloves, allspice, cardamom and cinnamon sticks in a large saucepan. Simmer for 20 minutes; strain out spices and stir in Calvados or brandy. Serve very hot in heavy mugs.

RUM AND CHOCOLATE

The goodness of rum and chocolate come together in this indulgent cocktail.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz rum

1.5 oz Butterscotch Schnapps

3 oz hot chocolate

Dash of orange bitters

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix equal amounts of liquor and hot chocolate. Pour into cups. Top the drinks with whipped cream and shaved chocolate. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or candy cane.