In Bengaluru, Sunday brunches are a dime a dozen. But when we found out about 1Q1’s The Good Time Sunday Brunch, which promised an exotic Asian spread, we were intrigued. As it was a sunny day, we took a table in the indoor area next to the window, which offers views of the courtyard that houses the bar.

Caption

Take a sip

Of the cocktails on the menu, our pick was the Sunkissed, a smooth and refreshing blend of whiskey, lime, sugar and thyme. We also tried the French Affair (gin, grapefruit and tonic water) which was light and perfect for the warm day. Our tasting started with a serving of their Hot and Sour Soup, which was laden with crunchy vegetables, tofu, scallions, chicken and egg. Spicy and moreish, it was a great way to ease into the elaborate meal. We then sampled a platter of appetisers such as Tuna Tostada with Wasabi Lemon Cream, Thai Coconut Shrimp, Menchi Katsu Sando and Vietnamese Chicken Summer Roll. While we enjoyed everything on our plate, we particularly loved the shrimp, which was crispy, fresh and loaded with tropical flavours. The Vegetarian Tempura Roll and Non-Vegetarian California Roll from the sushi station were also delicious and it was hard to stop at just one. We skipped the ‘Eggs’ but made our way to the Waffle Station for some Sweet Waffles with a topping of blueberry compote. They were soft, warm and fresh and went well with the tart compote.

In the wings

Another favourite was the Chicken Wings in Rocoto Chilli Glaze. Native to Peru and Bolivia, the rocoto has the flavour of chilli but is more crisp, light and fruity. The sauce, which was flavourful and subtly spicy, made the wings a hit. From the Robatayaki Grill, we enjoyed the Grilled Prawns in Thai Spicy Sauce. Other counters to choose from include an Asian Pizza station and Peruvian Noodle Soup trolley, but we decided to give them a miss and went straight to the Main Course. We opted for the Prawn in Black Bean Sauce and Vegetable Fried Rice. Light and fragrant, the rice paired well with the scrumptious sauce that was a perfect balance of flavours.

We wrapped things up with an assortment of desserts from the dessert counter. There were Lemon Tarts, Pecan Pies and Cream Filled Profiteroles, but the most popular was the Chocolate and Wasabi Mousse. An unusual combination, this one worked like magic and was the highlight of the meal.

A complete Asian affair, 1Q1’s Sunday brunch is the place to go if you’re looking for something different, beyond the generic English and American breakfasts.

Rs.1,600++ upwards. At Queens Road

