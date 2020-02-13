Chefs around town are steering clear of chocolate-covered strawberries and red velvet cupcakes this Valentine’s Day. Instead, look out for creative offerings such as Lavender and Truffle Salt Sorbet and Saffron Fettuccine. Here are our picks...

Sriracha

The special menu at this Asian restaurant boasts a Pink California Uramaki, made with roasted beet-infused sushi rice, and Wok Fried Noodles that are topped with togarashi beet hearts. For dessert, dig into Orange and Pineapple Kisses, a fruity yet sinful opera cake.

Rs. 295 ++ upwards. Until February 16. At UB City and Indira Nagar

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Treat yourself to the Cupid Set Menu at the Italian restaurant, Alba. Choose from the Prawn Tartare, Water Chestnut and Pumpkin Pansotti, Lavender and Truffle Salt Sorbet, New Zealand Lamb and Nutella Hot Chocolate.

Rs. 6,000 ++. February 14. At Vittal Mallya Road

Sly Granny

The restaurant is painting the town red with its special menu. Dine on Tomato and Red Beet Consommé and Saffron Fettuccine and Chicken Mousse Ravioli. Pair the meal with cocktails such as Toi Et Moi (You & Me), L’Amour Fou (Crazy Love) and Le Coup de Fouvre (Love at First Sight).

Rs. 289++. February 14. At Indira Nagar

Foodhall

Start the day with the premium supermarket’s Morning Muse hamper, which allows you to have a romantic breakfast in bed. The customisable hamper has a selection of bagels, teas from The House of Tea, a teapot and double-walled cups, Foodhall dill and feta cream cheese, seasonal exotic fruits

in a tray and flowers.

Rs. 6,000 upwards. Until February 29. At 1 MG Road Mall



The Pump House

Fruity notes dominate this Strawberry and Dragon Fruit beer that the brewery is offering for the season of love. Subtle hints of dragon fruit are perceived initially, while the tart flavour of the berry lingers on. Best paired with the regionally inspired finger food.

Rs. 275. Ongoing till stocks last. At JP Nagar



