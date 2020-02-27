The Bengaluru-leg of India Cocktail Week kicked off last weekend, and now, the 10-day affair culminates with The Cocktail Village on the lawns of The Taj West End. The Cocktail Village is spread across two days - February 29 and March 1, and boasts live entertainment, artisanal liquor tasting sessions, curated food stalls and bar pop-ups.

There’s sure to be something for everyone as the venue will have stalls by both international and home-grown brands such as Absolut, Aperol, Bacardi, Beefeater, Bombay Sapphire, Campari, Cointreau, Gordon's, Grants Distinction, Greater Than, Jameson, Johnnie Walker, Kahlua, Ketel One, Martini, Monkey Shoulder, Monkey47 and Simba.

Some major highlights of the event are the pop-ups by international award-winning bars - Rabbit Hole, Bangkok (ranked No.34 in the list of Asia’s Best Bars); Neon Pigeon, Singapore (One of Singapore’s top15 bars) and The Old Man, Singapore (ranked No.38 in the list of the World’s Best Bars).

Besides the exciting array of cocktails, one can also grab a drink and catch live performances by artistes like BLOT!, Taba Chake, DJ Kan-i and Kampai.

February 29 and March 1, 12 noon to 10 pm. At Prince of Wales Lawns, Taj West End

