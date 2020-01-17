With Bob’S Bar stealing all the attention on this corner of 100 Feet Road, it may be hard to notice the new cafe that’s opened right next to it. Cafe Botaniq, by Meraki Spa & Wellness, is a little space offering cafe staples and a view of the bustling street. We went for a quick weekday lunch to try it out. We were charmed by the decor of the cafe. Wooden chairs with woven backs, paper lanterns in a muted shade of beige and vibrant plants fill up the place. Planted succulents on the table complete the look.



Wake up call

The menu starts with their All Day Breakfast options. We spotted Full English Breakfasts, Avocado on Toast and Eggs Benedict, but ordered the Crumpets and Cream Cheese. Served with stewed strawberries, the thick cream and the fluffy crumpets were a great combination.



Next, we ordered the Spinach, Corn and Artichoke Cheese Pastry, and the Crab Lollipops. We were a fan of the former. The creamy and cheesy filling was encased in flaky puff pastry. The lollipops — crunchy deep-fried balls of crab meat — were well made. The appetisers section also has dishes such as Mushroom Crostini and Tomato Bruschetta Platter, Bacon Wrapped Sausages and Honey BBQ Chicken Wings. For mains, they offer European dishes, burgers and pastas. Our first dish was the Peri Peri Chicken. Strips of chicken were marinated in a Peri Peri sauce, that we found to be too sweet unfortunately. The rice that it was served with was also a little bland. The Quintessential Lamb Burger that we had next had a well-made patty, topped with caramelised onions, gherkins and mayo. Though we felt, the onions overpowered the other flavours.



Pasta la vista

Their pasta section has choices such as Classic Carbonara Spa-ghetti and Aglio Olio. We opted for the Tomato Fettuccine. Although a little heavy on the sauce, this dish was a comforting number. The zucchini and broccoli were a welcome dash of greens to the bowl. For dessert, they have sinful chocolate eclairs and brownies, but we decided to give them a miss. The cafe lost a few points on presentation of the dishes, but made up for it with the ambiance. Visit Cafe Botaniq for the vibe and to spend a few peaceful hours amidst the busy neighbourhood.



Rs. 1,000 for two. At Indira Nagar

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz