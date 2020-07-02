Online store Tata CLiQ Luxury’s IndiLuxe platform, which is a curation of luxury labels from India, has just launched a category dedicated to gourmet food. The launch was marked by a collaboration with 10 of the country’s most celebrated designers.

Users can choose from freshly-ground gluten-free flours, handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolates, ancient grain cereals as well as artisanal cheeses, teas and Indian estate coffees from over 50 artisanal brands. With an increasing number of people taking to experimenting in the kitchen during the ongoing pandemic, this comes at just the right time.

The Apron Project 2020 features aprons designed by labels like Anavila, AntarAgni, Doodlage, Jodi Life, Ka-sha, Khanijo, Nappa Dori, Padmaja, Payal Singhal and Urvashi Kaur. Each designer created a limited-edition apron reflecting their unique sensibilities.

“There is a powerful synergy between both the art of designing and cooking. We all take great pleasure in cooking, and it is therapeutic for many. What is unique about this project is the fact that each of these designs is a true embodiment of the designer’s aesthetic sense. We are excited to have collaborated with these exceptional designers who have created pieces of art. With the launch of the Apron Project, I look forward to our valued, discerning customers embracing and encouraging their inner chef, and cherishing our aprons,” Rina Shah, Business Head, IndiLuxe, said in a statement.



Rs.5,000 per apron. Available online.

