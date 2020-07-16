The Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited, which is the parent company of all of the group’s hotels, jungle safaris, resorts, spas and palaces, announced the launch of the Qmin app in Bengaluru.



Through the app, customers can now order food from the Taj group of hotel’s most popular restaurants. Options include Blue Ginger, Masala Klub and Mynt from Taj West End, Karavalli from Vivanta Residency, Memories of China and The Trinity Square from Taj MG Road, Paranda and Palette from Taj Yeshwantpur, Terracotta and Latitude from Vivanta Whitefield, Tamarind and Soi and Sake from Taj Bangalore.



“We are excited to introduce Qmin in Bengaluru and enhance our food and beverage offerings for our guests. Adding to the food scape of the city, Qmin caters to the increasing demand for gourmet food delivery service in the city. Guests can look forward to indulging in the signature dishes from our celebrated restaurants which will be delivered to their homes with an enhanced focus on safety and hygiene,” says Somnath Mukherjee, Area Director – Karnataka and General Manager Taj West End, Bengaluru.



In addition, the Qmin Shop which will stock gourmet specialities and authentic artisanal brands is scheduled to go live in August.

The app is available for both Android and iOS.

