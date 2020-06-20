Simple yet delicious whiskey cocktails for Father’s Day
Ideal for special occasions, here are two cocktail recipes to make for your dad this Father’s Day...
CLAREMONT CLUB WITH JIM BEAM
Ingredients:
Jim Beam - 50ml
Raspberry puree - 2 bar spoons
Cinnamon syrup - 10ml
Sugar syrup - 10ml
Lime juice - 25ml
Egg white - ½
Mint leaf for garnish
Glass: Coupe or cocktail
Method:
Shake all ingredients together and and strain
Garnish with mint leaf. Add fresh raspberries on cocktail skewer if available.
THE NEW YORK SOUR
Ingredients:
Jim Beam - 50ml
Red wine to float - 20ml
Orange juice - 30ml
Sugar syrup - 20ml
Lemon juice - 20ml
Ice
Glass: Rocks glass
Method: Shake all ingredients together and strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.