Ideal for special occasions, here are two cocktail recipes to make for your dad this Father’s Day...



CLAREMONT CLUB WITH JIM BEAM

Ingredients:

Jim Beam - 50ml

Raspberry puree - 2 bar spoons

Cinnamon syrup - 10ml

Sugar syrup - 10ml

Lime juice - 25ml

Egg white - ½

Mint leaf for garnish

Glass: Coupe or cocktail

Method:

Shake all ingredients together and and strain

Garnish with mint leaf. Add fresh raspberries on cocktail skewer if available.



THE NEW YORK SOUR

Ingredients:

Jim Beam - 50ml

Red wine to float - 20ml

Orange juice - 30ml

Sugar syrup - 20ml

Lemon juice - 20ml

Ice

Glass: Rocks glass

Method: Shake all ingredients together and strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

