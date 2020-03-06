At the rate things are going, it wouldn’t be surprising if every neighbourhood in Bengaluru sprouted a new Social in the next few years. The latest locality to join Church Street, Koramangala, Whitefield and Sarjapur is Indiranagar. Spread across three floors, Indiranagar Social is located in a ‘repurposed’ bungalow and the decor is designed to reflect that of a house — one that is straight out of the ’70s, with art-deco wallpaper, antique typewriters, and an old-school black-and-white television set. You can choose to dine at the plush ‘home office’, or the study, or the room meant for entertaining (which is equipped with a well-stocked bar), besides a whole lot of other spaces.

One of the bars



The drinks menu remains the same but the food gets a few new additions. If you’re visiting in the morning, you cannot miss the Thalaiva Breakfast, which is a platter of dosa, idli, uddina vada, masala vada, sambhar, kesari bath and filter coffee.

Socially Grilled Chicken

The Social Platters section sees the introduction of Molten Cheese Chip & Dip and Socially Grilled Chicken. The former is the perfect accompaniment for drinks and comes with hash browns, crispy toast, nachos and fries. The portion size of the grilled chicken, which is served with pita bread, pickled vegetables and an assortment of dips, is so substantial, it can be a meal in itself. The flavourful marinade forms a crispy coating on the outside of the chicken and makes one want to peel it off and snack on just that.

A colourful corner

The Dilli Thali from their ‘Social Substantials’ is our pick, if you’re looking for a wholesome Indian meal. It comprises rice, rotis, dal makhani, salad, papad, moong dal halwa and toofani paneer or butter chicken. The dal, creamy and thick, is the highlight of this platter.

Thalaiva Breakfast

Seekh Masala, mutton seekh kebab served in a tangy and piquant gravy, is also highly recommended. Soak up the fiery red curry with the accompanying tawa paratha, and you have a winning combination. Other must-trys include Saleem’s Haleem (haleem with tandoori rotis) and Donne Mutton Biryani. Those seeking adventure can opt for the Social Podi AOP Spaghetti and Kung Pao Chicken Spaghetti. The new Pizza section has options such as Tandoori Ratatouille and Truffled Shiitake and Button Mushroom. For dessert, a great option is the Chocolate and Cookie Cake, which is accompanied with a chocobar.

This new outlet keeps the essence of Social, while also being unique. So while comforting and familiar, it also keeps visitors guessing, in terms of both the menu and the space.

Rs.1,500++ for two. At 80ft Road, Indiranagar

