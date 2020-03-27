Chickpeas, peanuts, onions and Indian spices like turmeric and chilli powder are perhaps among the most underrated ingredients from our kitchen. However, this lockdown period has put these essentials back in the spotlight.

If you have already made salads and curries with chickpeas, try making something exotic like the Middle Eastern snack falafel, which is also rich in protein. You won't have to go hunting for some exotic ingredients, everything you need for this recipe will be easily available in your kitchen.

Just follow chef Abhijeet Kot's recipe. The chef who works at The Den hotel in Bengaluru also shares his easy to make peanut sauce recipe. Here's what you need to do:

Ingredients required:

1 Cup Chickpeas (soaked overnight)

1 No Onion

2 No Garlic

1 Tsp Cumin Powder

1 Tsp Coriander Powder

3 Tbsp Parsley

½ Tsp Sea salt

½ Tsp Black pepper

2 Tbsp Chickpea flour

1 Tsp Sesame oil

¼ Cup Peanut butter

2 Tsp Soy or Tamari sauce

1 Tbsp Maple syrup

½ Cup Water

1 Tbsp Sesame seed

Method:

Step 1: Mash the chickpeas with a fork and add the garlic, onion, cumin, coriander, parsley, pepper and salt. Mix well and then add the chickpea flour until you have a thick consistency adding a little more flour if required. You may also combine all the ingredients in a food processor to form a thick paste.

Step 2: With wet hands take one tablespoon of the mixture and form into balls.

Step 3: Heat the vegetable oil in a deep cast iron pot till it starts bubbling. Deep fry the balls, 4 at a time for 3 minutes each. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

Step 4: Put sesame oil, peanut butter, soy sauce, brown rice syrup or maple syrup and water into a small saucepan. Heat on the stove on low flame and stir the ingredients together until it becomes smooth and sauce-like. Add more water if necessary, add the sesame seeds and mix together. Served in a cup with vegetables and the falafel.

Tip: Use 2 tablespoons of sauce per serving of 4 falafels and 2 tablespoons of sauce with salad