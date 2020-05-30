As the country prepares to reopen its various sectors, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the parent company of hotels such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger, announced the measures they will be taking to ensure the safety of their employees and guests.

So if you’ve been waiting to take a well-earned break after being cooped up at home, here’s your chance. Some of the measures include thermal screening of staff and customers, ‘intense hospital-level sanitisation’, contactless processes and social distancing measures.

“For over a century, IHCL has been the pioneer and custodian of authentic Indian hospitality. Embedded in our DNA is our commitment to ensure the comfort of guests with the greatest sense of responsibility and care. The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene. We have augmented our already stringent protocols as we look forward to welcoming our guests to relive the legendary magic of Tajness restrengthened,” Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL said in a statement.

The hotels have reportedly implemented all the recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India. Check-in and check-out formalities will be done digitally as much as possible to reduce contact, common and high-touch areas like cars, lobbies and elevators will go through thorough and frequent cleaning with disinfectants. In addition, restaurants and banquet areas will have fewer tables, self-serving buffets will no longer be available and menus will be digital or single use, with a focus on wellness-oriented food to boost immunity.

