Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has pulled out all the stops with their Thanksgiving dinner buffet. Starters and main course include options such as Sage Butter Turkey Roast, Barolo and Cranberry Reduction, and Yuken Butter Yorkshire Pudding. End your feast on a sweet note with Pecan Caramel Pie, Apple Rhubarb Pie and Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake. Rs 1,599 ++ upwards. November 26.

At Race Course Road



Portland Steakhouse Cafe

The cafe is known for offering traditional Thanksgiving feasts every year. This year too, the menu includes classics such as a hearty Whole Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, a creamy Butternut Squash Soup and mouthwatering Pumpkin Pie. Rs 1,099 upwards. November 26. At Brunton Cross Road



Cafe Noir

For a comforting yet celebratory meal, head to Cafe Noir. Their festive menu includes dishes such as Butternut Squash Soup, Roasted Pumpkin and Chicken Salad with Baby Spinach and Pine Nuts, Smoked Turkey Breast and Seared Salmon. For dessert, treat yourself to a Walnut and Pumpkin Pie or the Maple

Pumpkin Cheesecake. Rs 1,500 for two. November 26. At UB City



Toscano

If you want something a little different from traditional fare, this chic restaurant is offering a takeaway as well as a dine-in menu which features some European classics. While it includes Butterball Turkey, with sides, they also offer Beef or Vegetable Lasagne, Spinach and Ricotta Quiche, and Madeira Cake. For dine-in, choose from Thanksgiving Pizza, Harvest Farro Salad, 36-Hour Rosemary-Marinated Veal Chops and more. Rs 345 upwards. November 26-29. Across all outlets

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

This luxury hotel is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner (November 26) and Thanksgiving-themed Super Lunch (November 28) at CUR8. The dinner menu includes succulent herb and butter-rubbed Turkey Roulade that’s served with Giblet Gravy, Turkey Jus and Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Pumpkin Goat’s Cheese Soup, Pumpkin Pie and more. The carving station is the highlight of the themed-lunch. Expect the delectable Honey Clove Custard Ham and the delicious Sage- and Butter-Rubbed Turkey. Those who prefer to celebrate at home can opt for the Butterball Whole Turkey or the Festive Bento Boxes that include a salad, soup, Herb-and Butter-Rubbed Turkey Roulade, served with Giblet Gravy and a dessert. Rs 2,000++ upwards. At Bellary Road



With inputs by Ayesha Tabassum