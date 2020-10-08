Celebrated pastry chef Pooja Dhingra has launched an eight-week program that will see her culinary school Studio Fifteen hosting online workshops with some of the country’s most talented chefs.



“Initially, I was apprehensive about how this experience would be and felt that it could be a bit impersonal but I was proved wrong. Six months of online classes have taught me that you can connect with people from all over the world and the limitations of a physical space just don’t exist,” says Pooja.

Pooja Dhingra

Expect classes from Indian Accent’s Manish Mehrotra, Masque’s Prateek Sadhu, Iktara’s Amninder Sandhu, Yogisattva’s Raveena Taurani, apart from others like Manu Chandra, Shivesh Bhatia, Neha Joshi and Kelvin Cheung.

“Seeing how everyone has taken to baking and cooking over the last six months, I saw a gap in the market for online courses from professional chefs. If the physical Studio Fifteen was still around, it would’ve turned seven years old this month. I saw this as a great opportunity to bring the studio back to life for a short period of time to celebrate food and learning with the country’s best talent,” she adds.

Some of the most interesting classes include Thai cooking with Seefah Ketchaiyo, Asian sauces with Harsh Dixit, the art of kebabs with Saransh Goila, reinventing Garhwali ingredients and flavours with Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, homemade pizzas with Manu Chandra, homemade kimchi fried rice, Korean noodles and bulgogi with Boo Kim and hazelnut orange brownies with Vinesh Johny.

Rs.1,770 per class. Register online.