It might not be the best time to ‘mingle’, but the newly opened bar and restaurant, KoraMingle in Koramangala, allows you to do exactly that without putting your health at risk. Spread across 12,500 square feet, the sprawling space has numerous nooks and corners that will keep you interested, even if you visit multiple times. First, take a walk through the Amsterdam-inspired ‘street’, then, you can stop by at the bar, which is reminiscent of old-timey apothecaries, or settle down at a table in the ‘library.’ In addition, a number of hidden doors and secret tunnels make the whole experience fun and magical. There are also a few spaces for private parties, and a speakeasy, which will be functional in a few weeks.

The apothecary-style bar

Take a bite

When we visited on a weekday, we sat at a table right in front of the charming bar. The menu is a mix of cuisines ranging from Indian and Thai to Nepali and Mexican, with a focus on innovative interpretations of classic dishes. For instance, the Chettinad Stuffed Filo Pastry (mushroom) starter invokes flavours of a typical Chettinad mushroom dish paired with parathas. The Caribbean Jerk Chicken Kebab uses Caribbean spices but is cooked on a charcoal grill and served with jerk sauce — a great accompaniment with pale lager. Our personal favourite was the Stuffed Mirchi Bada Lamb — crisp and golden chilli bajjis stuffed with spiced lamb keema. Some of the other starters that made an impression were the Fried Buff Tarts (tarts filled with Kerala style buff fry) and Coorgi Pork (Kodava-style spicy and tangy pork). Besides the comprehensive list of starters, the menu also features a selection of pizzas, burgers and momos.

Marshman

Baked Stuffed Bread

The cocktails are as interesting as the appetisers. One of the must-trys is the Marshman (from Australia) which pairs whisky with maraschino cherry, apple juice, maple caramel syrup, lime juice and cinnamon powder. The drink is served with a dome-shaped bubble on the rim, which collapses in a cloud of smoke when it bursts.

Fried Buff Tart

Stew good

For mains, there are options such as Vegetarian and Irachi Ishtu (stewed chicken and vegetables in coconut milk), Pork Chops Gravy and Rice (pork braised in Cajun-spiced gravy and served with buttered rice) and Butter Garlic Gnocchi with Sliced Chilli Buff. The dessert section does not disappoint with decadent treats like Doberge Cake (a six layer chocolate cake), Chimney Cake (Hungarian snack, filled with creme fraiche, chocolate ganache and nuts) and Bombilini (donuts filled with strawberry cream).

Hungarian Chimney Cake

Boasting numerous unique areas within a single space, and a comprehensive menu with a focus on innovative starters and cocktails, this restaurant is sure to find a place on the list of the best friendly neighbourhood bars in Koramangala.

Rs.1,400++ for two. At Koramangala