The nine auspicious days of Navratri have begun and with the current status of the pandemic, many may not be venturing out to enjoy the festivities and eat at food stalls that pop-up to serve speciality dishes. However, some of the restaurants in the city are not letting this dampen their plans. From restaurants at star hotels to stand-alone eateries, here's a look at some of the places where you can dig into Navaratri specials.



Street Storyss

This popular eatery in Indiranagar, that's known to serve street food dishes with a twist from across the globe, has curated a special menu for the nine days particularly for those who are fasting. Sample starters such as Watermelon Toast, Sweet Potato Chaat and Sabudana Tikki. Main course includes dishes like Paneer Fox Nut Makhni, Rawa Banana Cake and Cashew Curry. The desserts section includes treats such as Chenna Aam Ras, Fruits Cream Kulfi and Dating Dairy. You could either dine-in or order on food delivery apps. Rs 800++ upwards



Shangri-La Hotel

Ssaffron at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel hosts a nine-day Navratri Thali festival. The assorted thali includes dishes that are specially cooked for the 'vrath' or fasting season. It includes dishes such as Sabudana Vada, Flaxseed Sago Bhel, Saunfiyani Paneer Tikka, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Aloo Anardana, Sabudana Khichadi and Kuttu ki Poori. The thali is available for both dine-in and delivery options Rs 1,200 AI



Anand Sweets and Savouries

This popular chain is offering a Navratri Vrat Thali that includes some authentic dishes from the Gujarati and Marwari region. Kuttu Ke Atta ki Poori, Samak Chawal, Aloo Jholwala, Sitaphal Ki Sabzi, Shahi Paneer, Arbi Ka Achar and Makhane Ka Kheer. This thali is will be served at and delivered by select outlets. Rs 300++