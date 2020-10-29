Chef Vikas Seth is known for his Mexican and Asian restaurants Sanchez and Sriracha, but is now testing new waters with the launch of his delivery only venture - Garam Masala, which is dedicated to Indian cuisine. Said to be Chef Vikas’s ‘ode to the single spice mix’ that defines Indian cooking, the new venture is an attempt by their parent company, Lounge Hospitality, to reinvent themselves during these unprecedented times.

On the menu are dishes such as Malai Broccoli, Ajwaini Fish Tikka, Chicken Tikka, Aloo Tikki and Seekh Kebab. You can also tuck into Nizami Chicken Roll served in a roomali roti, Murgh Makhanwala (shredded tandoori chicken curry in a buttery, rich tomato gravy) and Nalli Nihari (slow cooked mutton shanks). Their specialty is their range of kulhad biryanis - biryani served in a sealed pot. You can take your pick from Shahi Subz, Safed Anda, Chicken and Mutton.

Rs.155 upwards. Currently available in Whitefield.

