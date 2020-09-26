The Indian Canteen (TIC), a delivery service was launched earlier this week. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Shilendra Singh Rana, whose previous stints include Jalesh Cruises and The Lalit, Jaipur. The menu is inspired by the street food of north India and also features some recipes from the royal kitchens of pre-Independence India.

“With TIC, we aim to bring a whiff of nostalgia to charm customers by tapping into a few dishes that bring back the good old memories of eating authentic, soulful Indian food at places like Chandni Chowk, Parathe Wali Galli, the highway dhabas and Chowpatty beach, which not only serve chaats but decadent kebabs, curries, parathas, biryani and mithai. While we all love indulging, we also know how conscious people are about their health, especially in the times we are in. Hence, we have curated our menu and the ingredients that go into making it in a way that is not overwhelming, with minimal oil and sugar. We have a host of healthy dishes on the menu too,” says the founder, Shylesh Jain.

Customers can choose from dishes such as Chopped Beetroot Lollypop, Boondi Ghewar Chaat, Deconstructed Samosa Chaat, Magodi Spring Onion Chaat, DIY Pani Puri, Chicken Tikka Samosa, Lamb Kheema Burrito, Lagan Ki Boti, Murg Kandhari Tikka and Laal Maas.



Available on Swiggy and Zomato.