In the past week, most people in Bengaluru, particularly those who live on and around Old Airport Road may have been greeted by a human sized, black-and-white goose riding a red bike. This goose is the mascot of the new neighbourhood bar, Gawky Goose, which threw open its doors earlier this week with a bang - a party on Friday night, and a leisurely Sunday brunch. We chose to visit the bar for an exclusive preview!

A closer look at the bar

Class apart

The pub is expansive and is done up with plush green interiors, wooden tables, Chesterfield sofas and wing back chairs that are reminiscent of a classic Irish pub. Special attention has also been paid to the pet-friendly al fresco area with its glazed ceiling, and an adjacent waterfall fountain. The menu is quite extensive as well and offers a mix of world cuisine, some with regional influences, and an assortment of signature and classic cocktails, wines and sake.

3 Good Things cocktail





Mixed bag

We trooped to the venue on their first day of business, and started our dinner with one of the signature cocktails, Doc Vs Doc. The drink was served with some theatrics — a large flavoured bubble that we burst before we took our first sip. The mix of Bombay Sapphire Gin, Martini Bianco, blue pea tea and lavender syrup was well-balanced and refreshing, perfect for the warm evening. The Karari Roti from the appetisers is one of the highlights of the menu. The large crater-like, crunchy roti topped with red chilli masala, chopped onions and tomatoes is the perfect accompaniment with their cocktails.

The Karari Roti





We sampled the Ghee Roast Prawn Stuffed Paddu next. The soft, pillowy paddus and the succulent prawns within worked well as a combination. The Waffle Idli with Sri Lankan Pepper Chicken Gravy was definitely a surprise. Triangular slices that looked like waffles but tasted like well-steamed idlis were topped with finger-licking peppery chicken, highly recommended. For mains, we chose the Thai Curry Green. A depend able dish, this was quite aromatic and delicious.



When it comes to dessert, Gawky Goose has some Instagram-worthy options. The Chocolate Decadent Mousse, for example, is served in a chocolate bowl and tastes as good as it looks! With its innovative dishes and unique cocktails, Gawky Goose has definitely made the right first impression.



Rs 2,000++ for two. At Wind Tunnel Road



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax