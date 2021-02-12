Tết, Hán Nôm or Vietnamese Lunar New Year falls on February 12 this year, and to celebrate the occasion, Blue Ginger, the Taj West End’s Vietnamese restaurant is hosting a week-long festival called The Taste of Tết.

The festival focuses on authentic recipes of Vietnam and we were treated to a feast when we visited for a preview. The menu also includes a special cocktail menu, with options such as Da Lat (gin and fresh coriander leaves shaken with fresh pineapple juice and lime juice), Ca Dao (single malt, pomegranate, fresh ginger, lime juice and rock sugar) and Saigon Sangria (fresh pineapple, cinnamon, apple juice and red wine). While all the drinks we sampled were refreshing, our favourite was the Ca Dao for its interesting flavour pairing.

Then we tried the Fresh Turmeric Coconut Flavoured Soup with Chicken. Perfectly spiced and well-balanced, we enjoyed the comforting and familiar flavour of coconut presented in a new way.

From the mains, we were served the Stir Fried Soft Shell Crab with Hot Chilli Bean and Sweet Basil, and Braised Caramelised Pork Eggs with Chilli. The soft shell crab ticked all the boxes thanks to its crispy yet soft outer shell, which added some crunch, and the aromatic spices it was tossed in. The pork too was a hit as it was not overwhelmingly sweet and the spices in the sauce lent it just the right amount of heat. This was paired with the Udon Noodles and the Steamed Sticky Rice, both of which were delicious.

The meal concluded with a dessert platter of Coconut Caramel Custard and Roasted Coffee Ice Cream. The addition of coconut made the quintessential dessert interesting and the ice cream with its rich notes of coffee was the perfect end to the indulgent lunch.

At The Taj West End, Race Course Road.

