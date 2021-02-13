Looking for a way to make your Valentine's Day special? Here are some easy walnut-based recipes to try. Surprise your significant other with these delicious treats.

Fluffy Banana Walnut Pancakes

Ingredients

Maple Walnut Cream

1/2 cup California walnuts

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Pancakes

1 medium-size very ripe banana

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons melted butter, plus additional tablespoon for skillet

1/3 cup liquid egg whites

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chopped California walnuts

Preparation

1. To prepare Maple Walnut Cream, place all ingredients in a small food processor and process until light and fluffy.

2. Mash banana with a fork in a large bowl and stir in milk and melted butter. Stir together dry ingredients in a medium bowl and stir into banana mixture, being careful to not overmix. (A few small lumps are ok.)



Salted Honey & Walnut Milk Latte

Ingredients

1 shot (2 ounces) freshly brewed espresso

1 tablespoon honey, plus more for garnish

Pinch of flakey sea salt

3/4 cup steamed California walnut milk

Preparation

1. Place espresso, honey and sea salt in a latte mug; stir to combine.

2. Heat walnut milk and pour into a mug.

3. Garnish with additional honey and sea salt, if desired.



Asparagus, Goat Cheese and Walnut Tart

Ingredients

For the crust

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour plus extra for rolling

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter very-cold, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1/2 teaspoon salt

3-4 tablespoons ice water

2 tablespoons chopped California walnuts



For the filling

1/2 cup fresh goat cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp fresh thyme chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 eggs, lightly beaten

10 very thin asparagus spears, ends trimmed

1/3 cup coarsely chopped California Walnuts, plus additional for garnish



Preparation

1. Place flour, butter and salt in a food processor and pulse until the texture is about the size of large peas. Add ice water and pulse until the dough begins to hold together when gently pressed between your fingers. Remove from food processor. Roll in walnuts and knead lightly to form a ball. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Roll dough into a 10-inch circle on a lightly floured board. Press onto the bottom and sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Pierce the bottom and sides with a fork. Cover with parchment paper or foil and line with pie weights or dry beans. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove weights and foil or parchment and bake for 10 to 12 minutes more or until the crust is cooked through. Let cool slightly.

3. Whisk together cheeses, thyme and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Add cream and eggs and mix until smooth. Pour into prepared crust and arrange asparagus on top, trimming as needed. Sprinkle with walnuts.

4. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until filling is set and lightly browned. Let cool for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges. Garnish with additional walnuts, if desired.

