THE FOLKS BEHIND the Vietnamese restaurant Hanoi, opened a vegetarian Asian eatery Patio 805 a few years ago on a busy street in Jayanagar. The restaurant was quite a hit with the young crowd in the area. Now, with a revamped global menu and a new look, the restaurant reopens as Patios. Describing itself as a progressive vegetarian kitchen, it boasts a menu comprising some familiar and some innovative dishes. We paid a visit for a weekday lunch.



We began our meal with a host of their small plates. With options like Green Peas Hummus And Khakhra, and Curried Upma Mozzarella Croquettes, they really push the boundaries with their appetisers. We tried the Paddunyaki, South Indian paddus stuffed with five types of cheese, which is a winning combination. But if you’re not one for fusion, they also have some classics and retain some Asian delicacies from the old menu.



We recommend the Shanghai Mushroom Dim Sums that are stuffed with three kinds of mushrooms. And if, like us, you’re fans of sushi, try the Spicy Avocado Rolls or the textural Tempura Vegetable Roll, both of which impressed us with their fresh flavours. For the main course, we stuck to comforting Indian dishes. The Herb Crusted Paneer Tikka Masala wowed us with the creamy gravy, while the Lahsooni Palak paired well with the Lachha Paratha. We rounded off the meal with a decadent chocolate cake.

While we would have liked to see a little more Asian specialities, with the global menu and popular location, Patios promises to be a great lunch or dinner spot for the whole family.



Rs 1,400 for two.

At Jayanagar

