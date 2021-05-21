WHAT WE ALL need right now is a big helping of comfort food. And there’s nothing more comforting than tucking into some Chinese takeaway. Impresario Handmade Restaurants, the folks behind popular outlets such as Social and Smoke House Deli, launch a cloud kitchen called Hung-Li. We sampled the food for a slow lockdown lunch.



With fun combos and hilarious names (such as Tru-Li Dead-Li Chicken Wings and Feasts of Fury), Hung-Li promises some classic Indo-Chinese dishes. And it’s the packing which really made us happy — quintessential American style red and black takeout boxes with Asian pop culture references.



We started our meal with the Veggies, Garlic and Chives Dim Sum. The starchy potato casing of the dumplings worked well with the fresh veggies. Other appetisers on the menu include Sri Raja’s Chicken Chil-Li, Butter-Li Garlic Veggies and The Man from Chow soup. For main course, we tried the Paneer Wok. A customisable meal with hot garlic paneer and veggies on a bed of Hakka noodles. The piquant cottage cheese and the silky noodles hit the spot. We washed all this down with a Spicy Guava Lemonade which was just the right balance of fizzy and fruity.



Our favourite part of the whole meal hands down was the dessert. The Banoffee Jar was a banoffee pie-inspired tart in a small jar. The combination of caramel and banana is always a winning one! While the menu may not be anything out of the box (pardon the pun), Hung-Li scores high for interesting packaging and dishing out comfort classics.



Rs 500 for two. Available online



