It's the International Tea Day, and for those who are looking to try some unique teas, here's a list of immunity-building brews by artisanal and well-known tea brands:



Spanish Sangria

This tea is not only for Sangria lovers, but also for those who are looking at relieving stress, lowering blood pressure and soothing their throat. The crisp and flavourful herbal Spanish Sangria by Ausum comes in easy-to-use 15 dip bags. While inspired by the classic cocktail, this is completely sugar-free herbal tea. Rs 525

Immune Warrior

Five ingredientscome together in this Ayurvedic herbal tea by TGL Co. that helps in the overall well-being of the body. The Vitamin C rich amla boosts metabolism and immunity, while ashwagandha reduces stress. Tulsi, ginger and turmeric are the other ingredients that are rich in antioxidants. The tea has sharp notes but the fennel and mint offer a sweet finish. Rs 300





Immunity Boost Tea Bundle

Tea Trunk offers a combination of three teas in its Immunity Boost Tea Bundle. It comes packed with Turmeric Green Tea, Hibiscus Green Tea and Chamomile Tea. Made with herbs and spices, these are packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C. The turmeric tea is the primary immunity booster that heals and soothes the body from within, while chamomile tea calms the senses, and even eases cramps. Rs 1,299

Turmeric Boost Green Tea

San-cha Tea Boutique’s master blender blends three immunity boosters — turmeric, ginger and nutmeg to create this zesty concoction. The antibacterial and antiviral effects of green tea are also present in this aromatic blend. Low in caffeine, this morning tea assists in fighting damage causing free radicals. It comes packed in 25 pyramid tea bags. Rs 350





Triveni Blend

Made with leaves from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, this stimulating green tea blend by No 3 Clive Road is packed with immune-boosting tulsi and anti-inflammatory marigolds. The golden yellow blend energises the mind and uplifts the spirits while healing the body. The earthy and sweet notes make for a refreshing cup of tea. Rs 400

Vedic Kadha

A blend of turmeric, tulsi, ginger, amla and pepper, Vedic Kadha by Vahdam Teas is a health-boosting elixir. The potpourri of herbs and spices packed in 15 pyramid tea bags can be sipped either hot or cold, the benefits remain the same. Notes of tulsi, ajwain, turmeric, ginger, pepper and fennel offer a balance between sweet and spicy. Rs 199



Cleanse: Green Tea Detox Kahwa Premix

Society Tea introduces this new tea that accelerates metabolism and helps in building immunity. The tea contains ingredients like turmeric,ginger, asafoetida, cardamom, black pepper, clove, cinnamon, and green tea extract. Rs 100