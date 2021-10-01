Soros, a new cafe, reimagines cappuccinos and lattes with infusions such as Plum Cake and Tennessee Whiskey

For those who frequent Cunningham Road and the area around it, the hunt for a decent coffee shop could prove to be challenging. There are a handful of options and some good ones have shut down owing to the lockdowns and curfews. However, coffee lovers in the neighbourhood will be happy to note that there’s a new cafe in town. Called Soros Flavor Coffee, this cafe focuses on unique flavours and single origin blends made from custom-roasted beans. An interesting approach when the rest of the city is moving towards the fourth wave of coffee.

Dark & Stormy

We headed there on a busy weekday evening, even as heavy rain lashed this part of the city. While we complained about the weather, we realised that a hot cup of coffee was just what we needed, and there was plenty of that on the cards. So we held our tongue and decided to enjoy the tasting. The menu offers flavours such as Super Almond, Tennessee Whiskey, Five Candies and Plum Cake with cappuccino or latte as the base. We were informed that all the flavoured syrups are made specifically for Soros and flown in from Switzerland. While we skipped Plum Cake, we sampled the other three. Our favourite was the Tennessee Whiskey, which paired seamlessly with the coffee notes. The almond flavour was a bit pronounced in the Super Almond coffee, so it’s strictly only for those who can handle the distinct aroma and taste of the nut. Five Candies was also a miss for us, as the fruity and sugary flavour of the candy didn’t seem to work with the latte.

Cappuccino

Some of the other drinks we tried were the Mango Blue Pea Tea — a blend of mango, blue pea tea and milk and Dark & Stormy — cold brew with condensed milk. We enjoyed the subtle mango flavour in the former and the balance of coffee and sweetened condensed milk in the latter.

Desserts and drinks from the menu

Their food menu comprises sandwiches, flapjacks, open-faced toasts and tortilla wraps. Our recommendations include the Blueberry Pancakes, which were light and fluffy, Cream Cheese and Blueberry Toast (tart blueberry compote offset with the creamy richness of cheese on thin slices of bread), Croque Monsieur (French classic with chicken ham, cheese, bechamel sauce, cheddar cheese and Dijon mustard) and Smoked Chicken Egg & Cheese Sandwich (smoky chicken, two-egg omelette and cheddar cheese).

The cafe

The unique and off-beat flavour infusions are surely a must-try, but even if the novelty wears off, their fuss-free cappuccinos and lattes are impressive and just what you would expect from a friendly neighbourhood cafe.

Rs.600++ for two. At Cunningham Road.



