Mahesh Lunch Home reopens in a new location with a new look and menu

Mahesh Lunch Home, the renowned Mumbai-based seafood restaurant chain which was earlier housed in Cears Plaza on Residency Road, has now moved to a new location. While earlier the fuss-free and fully covered restaurant’s decor was in keeping with its Mumbai outlets, the new spot in Indiranagar boasts a Bohemian and tropical vibe with vibrant wall murals and an alfresco area. We paid them a visit for dinner and were surprised to see that the restaurant was quite busy for a weeknight.

Crab Varuval

We started our meal with the Prawns Sundal. This non-vegetarian version of Tamil Nadu’s favourite snack (which is typically chickpeas seasoned with mustard seeds, coconut, green chillies, and ginger) featured batter-fried and chopped prawns tossed in chillies, onions and curry leaves. This is an ideal accompaniment to some chilled beer or even their popular Sol Kadi (kokum peel with coconut milk).

Lobster Chilli Green Pepper

Some of the other starters that we recommend include the Surmai Tawa Fry with a tangy and fiery red masala, and Crab Varuval — mud crab cooked in a fragrant South Indian style curry, which is usually made with red and green chillies, coriander, pepper and tomatoes. For mains, we picked Ghee Roast Chicken and Lady Fish Pulimunchi, both of which were paired with lacy neer dosas. The chicken, with its rich ghee flavour and thick masala of dried red chillies, tamarind, garlic, peppercorn and yoghurt, is among the best in Bengaluru, and the fragrant fish curry too ticked all the boxes.

With its new location, open air setting and contemporary decor this restaurant is sure to find favour with diners of all ages.

Rs.1,400++ for two. At Indiranagar.

