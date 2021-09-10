Secret Story, a tropical-themed restobar, opens in Indiranagar

When you step into Secret Story, the newest restaurant in Indiranagar, you can’t help but be drawn to the bar. No doubt, the cocktails are great, but the decor and design are unlike anything we have seen in the city. So, when we paid the restaurant a visit on a weekday evening, that is exactly what we checked out first. It is all white wooden panelling and glass and is split across two floors and faces inward on the lower floor and outward on the top floor. This giant structure, manned by skilled mixologists, stands bang in the middle of the tropical rainforest-themed space with its mix of panelled green walls, botanical-printed upholstery, murals of classical art, trellises with faux creepers, and Victorian sculptures. It’s a sensory overload in the best way.

Butter Chicken Bunny Chow

Gin up

At the bar, we ordered the Pom Collins (gin, pomegranate juice, kaffir lime, elderflower syrup) and the Secret House Tea (whiskey, saffron orange tea reduction, lemon juice). Both drinks were well balanced and hit the spot.

A cocktail from the menu

The starters that were served ranged from the simple, yet fresh Vietnamese Summer Rolls with pineapple and chilli adding notes of sweetness and heat, to the comforting and indulgent Butter Chicken Bunny Chow, their take on the popular Indian South African dish with mini buns. We also sampled the Chicken Teriyaki, Cottage Cheese Papdi Roll and Chicken Olive Oil Roll with Sour Cream, which were all delicious and make for great accompaniments to their interesting list of cocktails.

Mangalore Style Lobster

Made in Madras

For mains, we recommend the Madras Mutton Curry with Baby Kulchas. Packed with Indian spices, this went well with the parathas which were stuffed with paneer and the meat was cooked to perfection. The dinner was rounded off with the Rasmalai Tres Leches. Topped with whipped cream and soaked in sweetened flavoured milk, this was a great end to the meal.

While the food ticks all the boxes, the unique tropical-themed decor makes this place a

must-visit.

Rs.1,400++ for two. At Indiranagar

