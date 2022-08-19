Head to Travellers Bungalow to explore lesser known cuisines such as Georgian and Armenian 

As first impressions go, with its dark wooden interiors, deep brown Chesterfield sofas and timeless antiques, Travellers Bungalow does live up to its name. When we dropped by on a weeknight, we were taken with the decor but were keen to find out if the menu matched the moniker too. Poring over the list of dishes at a table across from the bar which has an exposed red brick wall as its backdrop, we came to the realisation that indeed it did. Our interest was piqued as we spotted a range of cuisines from Polish and Armenian to Greek and Georgian.

Dishes from the menu

Before ordering the food, we decided to get some drinks. The Tokyo Tomo, a G&T made with pandan-infused gin, is a great choice for something subtle and refreshing. For starters, we were presented with an elaborate spread comprising Spanakopita (the classic Greek spinach pies), Spanish Bravas (roasted colocasia) and Parmesan Pies (kataifi or vermicelli topped with corn custard and fried lotus root). Of these, our favourites were the Parmesan Pies thanks to the interesting contrast of textures and flavours.

Spanakopita

Some of the other highlights for us were the Armenian Manti and the Khinkali Dumplings. The former, similar to ravioli, had a filling of spinach and cheese and was served over a roasted pumpkin, tomato and melted cheese sauce. The latter, a few sizes larger than a regular dumpling, was filled with chicken and served in a clear broth flavoured with red chillies, spring onions and coriander. Both dishes were refreshingly unique and the spice notes were spot on.

French Beignet

Our dinner drew to a close with an assortment of desserts such as Tiramisu, Tres Leches Cake, French Beignet and Venetian Mud Pie. The Tiramisu was a good pick me up after the heavy meal, but we also enjoyed the soft pillowy beignet with its velvety custard filling.

Thanks to the focus on cuisines that are yet to be explored and its decor, which is cosy yet luxurious in an understated way, this new spot is poised to be quite popular.

Rs.1,000++ for two. At Indiranagar

