Pili Taxi brings sustainable brands such as Sayanti Ghosh and Bhomra to the city

With the motto of promoting sustainable fashion and supporting indigenous, artisanal brands, Pili Taxi — a curated marketplace for festive shopping, makes a comeback to the city. After successful outings in Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru last year, the exhibition is back at Bengaluru International Centre with a plethora of extraordinary Indian talent across fashion, food and art.

Hoodie from Lata Sita

Bengaluru is the first stop of the market’s three-city tour. “Bengaluru always appreciates sustainable development and loves all things handcrafted, which is why we want to offer a unique shopping experience before the festivities begin,” founder Bijaya Dutta reveals. Pili Taxi is not just any other pop-up but a marriage of Indian craftsmanship, local artisans, and designers, all under one roof. “I took up this initiative because of my immense love for old school fashion, Indian art and local craftsmanship. We are slowly expanding to other cities to try and convince more people to choose consciously,” she adds.

Co-ord set by K Cult

The event features over 15 fashion brands, many of whom are showcasing their products for the first time in the city. Apart from city-based designer brand Clime Scene known for its quirky outfits, Pili Taxi will also showcase Lata Sita (pioneering zero waste design studio), K Cult (conscious clothing and home decor), Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio (handcrafted apparel with intricate threadwork ), Anki Bunki Aditi (handcrafted brass jewellery), Karma Ashrama (naturallydyed handwoven textiles), Aarka (statement pieces crafted from historic symbols), WHE (upcycled jewellery), Weaver’s Store ( Khadi based clothing and home decor), Bhomra Design Co (slow fashion brand), Hashtag Azhagi (a saree collective) and more.

Saree by Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio

“All of these brands are doing excellent in their own segment, but personally, I feel Bhomra Design Co transforms clothes into pieces of art. They bring the traditional weaves of Bengal to the global stage,” Bijaya exclaims. The event also celebrates local artists, skincare and cosmetic brands, and gourmet brands as well. “We also have artists selling hand-painted post-cards, potters (Dhee), desserts (Bergamot), handmade drinks (Parpao), artisanal chocolates (Rakkaudella), aromatherapy products (The Aroma Atelier) and lots more,” she says. Starting today, the two-day event aims to be the perfect weekend outing for a pre-festive shopping spree and to indulge in some delightful desserts with your friends and family.

Entry free. Friday and Saturday. At Bengaluru International Centre