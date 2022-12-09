Looking for something interesting to watch this week? Take a look at our pick of latest releases

Documentary: Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Directed by Anne McCabe, this documentary gives an insight into the life of award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel. The filmmaker Anne follows Idina on a national tour that consists of 16 shows and she records how the singer juggles between her dream and being a mom while travelling. December 9. On Disney+ Hotstar.



Drama: Doctor G

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, this medical campus comedy-drama film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap follows Uday Gupta, a medical student and his struggles of being a male gynaecologist. December 11. On Netflix .



Thriller: Don’t Pick Up The Phone

Based on true events, this documentary unveils the phone scam calls that took place in the US in the early 2000s. Fast food restaurant managers and supervisors received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a police officer or a person of authority in the company, asking them to strip search their female employees. December 14. On Netflix.



Romance: Something from Tiffany’s

Starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and Ray Nicholson, the film Something from Tiffany’s is based on the novel of the same name by Melissa Hill. The American romantic comedy narrates the story of a woman who finds her life partner through someone else’s engagement ring. December 9. On Amazon Prime Video.



Mystery: Who Killed Santa?

A Murderville Murder Mystery Senior Detective Terry Seattle, along with celebrity guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph set out on a mission to find out Santa’s killer. But Jason and Maya haven’t been shared the script and must improvise their way through the case to find the killer, along with Terry. December 15. On Netflix.

Sports: England vs France

Defending champions France take on England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England is one of the teams yet to taste defeat in the ongoing tournament, while the Les Bleus will be hoping their star player Kylian Mbappe is again on the scoresheet. December 11, 12.30 am. On Jio Cinema.

Fiction: National Treasure: Edge of History

Adding another one to the repertoire of the National Treasure franchise, this 10-episode series will see the return of Harvey Keitel reprising his role as FBI Agent Peter Sadusky. Directed by Mira Nair, this upcoming action-adventure uncovers the life of Jess Valenzuela who hits the road to discover her family’s history. December 14. On Disney+ Hotstar.



Action: CAT

Starring Rajdeep Hooda in the lead role, the series follows the life of a person, who is approached by an Indian intelligence officer to work as an informant called CAT after being imprisoned. In return, he would be given the opportunity to go back to his normal life. December 9. On Netflix.

