This new spot offers dishes from regions like Tibet and Nepal

With the intention of changing the concept of street food, the recently opened Bao Bangalore brings Himalayan and Asian cuisines to the forefront. This cute little alfresco diner by the road boasts black and white-themed contemporary decor. We visited the restaurant on a chilly Friday evening while on the lookout for warm and comforting food.

We found ourselves sipping on some Virgin Roasted Pina Colada and Asian Iced Coffee while seated on a bar stool overlooking the open kitchen. Besides Thai, the menu created by chef Mahendra Thulung of Masterchef India season 6 offers authentic Himalayan cuisine including momos, baos, curries and noodles from regions like Tibet, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Minutes later, Veg Tai Pao and Chicken Tai Pao accompanied by chilli sauce and vegetable soup made their way to our table. Tai paos are larger versions of steamed momos prepared with a thicker dough. The former consisted of chayote squash and the latter came with finely minced chicken. The pillowy-soft Tai Pao paired well with the piping hot vegetable broth and the piquant sauce with a twist of peanuts.

Veg Bhutanese Datsi Bao

Next came a plate of Veg Tibetan Momo and Chicken Nepalese Momo. The juicy and flavoursome dishes filled with tender chicken and spices were a gustatory treat. We followed these up with a delectable Veg Bhutanese Datsi Bao. Made with classic Bhutanese flavours, the soft and warm bao was topped with fresh veggies like bok choy, lettuce, peppers and a hint of garlic.

We then sampled the Butter Steam Bun with Veg Nepalese Curry and Tibetan Confit Chicken Shapta Curry. The spiral-shaped fluffy buns, sprinkled with spring onions, complemented the creamy curries made from ricotta cheese, onion and tomato, well. The meal came to a close with a scoop of Roasted Coconut Ice Cream and a Baonut with Rabadi Cream. Both the desserts were rewarding choices.

With its regional menu and authentic dishes, Bao Bangalore is a good option for those who are looking for a quick yet palatable meal.

Rs 500 for two. At 80 feet road, Indiranagar