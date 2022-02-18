Art of Dum comes to the city with its traditional Awadhi slow-fire cooking

The pandemic has spawned a whole new gamut of cloud kitchens, offering everything from quick bites to full-fledged gourmet meals. So when we heard that the much sought after Art Of Dum, a UAE-based cloud kitchen specialising in the dum pukht style of cooking, was launching in Bengaluru, we felt it couldn’t have come at a better time.

As restaurants and chefs pay more attention to delivering a restaurant-like experience in the comfort of your home, Art Of Dum seems to be ahead of the game, boasting packaging that includes clay pots, glass jars and steel cutlery.

Bombay Style Paneer

Keen to sample their menu, we ordered a non-vegetarian spread comprising starters, rotis, curries, biryani and dessert. We began our meal with the Peshawari Murgh Tikka — boneless chicken flavoured with garlic and yellow chilli powder. Marinated in yoghurt and bursting with the freshness of the spices used, the chicken was succulent and tender. The quintessential Butter Chicken is definitely a must-try and packs a punch with its cashew nut and tomato gravy and generous dash of cream and butter. Pair it with their flaky Warqi Paratha and you have yourself a winning combination. The crowd favourite, Dal Makhani, is also rich, creamy and smoky, just the way it’s meant to be, and we paired it with their Butter Naan.

Desserts from the menu

We then tucked into the Yakhani Dum Gosht Biryani. The biryani came in a clay pot with the dough that serves as the seal still intact. The fragrant notes of kewra, mace, biryani ittar and basmati rice wafted up to us as we lifted the layer of dough. Perfectly cooked, the spices were well-balanced and the meat was just right. No traditional Indian feast is complete without an indulgent dessert, and so we rounded off our meal with the Kesar Da Phirni. The rice pudding was brimming with the flavours of cardamom, nutmeg and saffron. We enjoyed the aromatic spices paired with the creamy and sweet notes. The topping of chopped almonds and pistachio added some texture.

If you’re looking for an authentic and traditional dum pukht meal that you can enjoy without venturing out of your house, then this cloud kitchen is a great option.

Rs.1,500++ for two. Order online

