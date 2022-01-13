Sankranti special: Here are four unusual desserts and chocolate hampers for the festive season

You don't need a reason to gift chocolates or desserts. Even though the New Year celebrations are way behind us, the first festival in the Indian calendar is this Friday. Called Sankranti or Pongal in South India and Lohri in the North, the harvest festival is reason enough to give something special to your loved ones. In addition to the traditional yellu-bella (sesame and jaggery) and gajak sweets, we say go uber-luxurious with our pick of five chocolate and dessert brands that are offering something unique.

Smoor

Take home the Luxury Couverture Chocolate box that is a box of 12 rich chocolates made of cocoa butter. If you are looking out for a variety of chocolate flavours, Luxe Chocolates (hamper) is the best option. Almond sensation (hamper) is the perfect gift for someone who loves milk chocolates and almonds. Also check out the Belgium Chocolate Truffle cake, Belgium Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut truffle, Naked Red Velvet, New York cheesecake and Opera Coffee Cake. Rs 890 and upwards. Order online

Fabelle

Try Fabelle's luxury dessert collection. This includes five handcrafted chocolate truffles. These chocolate truffles are made with premium ingredients such as Tiramisu, Crème Brulee, Banoffee pie, Strawberry Cheesecake and Lemon Meringue. Rs 1,150 upwards. Order online

Cococart

Cococart’s variety in chocolates and other confectionaries makes them one of the top luxury brands. Their Premium Opulence that was introduced during the New Year season is something we recommend. It is an assorted box that includes Neuhaus Cracker Box, Godiva Dark Almond Bar to Hawkes Bay Plum and Almonds Bar, and a Valrhona Dulcey Cocoa Bar. You can also customize your hamper with handpicked goodies. Rs. 7,250. Order online

T'art

Bengaluru's T'art is a dependable brand for its variety of chocolates and desserts. Choose from Eclairs, Tiramisu Log, Tres Leches Cake Pops and other signatures. Their New Year festive menu included the Espresso Caramel Vanilla and a Chocolate gateau which is a must-try. Rs 600 upwards. Order online